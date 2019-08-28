Lyca Productions has come out with a clarification over the accusations made by the subtitlist of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0. In a statement, the company has said that subtitler Rekha Haricharan demanded more than the market price and worked on the project out of her self interest.

The statement claims that the company is willing to pay Rs 1 lakh to settle the issue although it had agreed to pay Rs 50,000, as per the industry standards. It alleges that her outburst on social media is an attempt to defame the company.

The complete text from the press release can be read below:

Lyca Productions allots a budget of Rs 50,000 for subtitling of all the films we produce, irrespective of the scale and budget. This is because, we have in-house facilities to complete the technical process to delivery. Ms Rekhs demanded 2 lakhs for subtitling the film 2.0, which was not agreeable to us. Out of her own free will, she completed the work and said we could discuss the compensation later.

She had reached out subsequently, but the rate she expected was not acceptable by us. Sometime back she reached out to the media to falsely accuse us. We reached out To Rekhs around 10 days back and offered to pay her an amount of Rs 1 Lakh which was not the agreed budget by us. However we felt since there has been a time lapse and out of goodwill this was fair. She was not ready to settle to this and demanded 2 lakhs, which is definitely not the market rate.

We as a production house, produce various films of varying genres and budgets engage many vendors. We do not default on payments, we only negotiate as per normal trade practice. This outburst to the media, has been with the sole intention to defame us. Since this has been made public, we would like to state on record that we are ready to settle the amount of Rs 1 lakh.

Producers invest in any film their sweat, hard work and finances overcoming many hurdles. It is very easy to defame someone by a simple tweet / post. We value each and every vendor who contributes to the process of a film completion and are certainly not going to undermine their contribution by not settling them what they deserve.

The subtitler had slammed Lyca Productions on social media sites for failing to clear her dues 10 months after the release of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's mega-budget movie 2.0.