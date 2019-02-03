These days, the fans-made posters of movies are gaining more appreciation than the official first looks, designed by experts. Now, a poster made by a crazy fan of Rajinikanth has goes viral.

A fan has designed with a poster by editing some of Rajinikanth's photos from his previous movie and has come up with an impressive output. In the picture, the superstar is seen in unkempt hairs along wiht a beard and moustache.

The cigarette in his mouth and the pair of specks make the fans to fall in love with the look, instantly. portion A gun is also seen in the poster and it is a tailor-made promotional material for action movie.

The fan has smartly used Rajini's look from Baasha to design the poster. Whether it is official or fan-made, people have loved the work of the unknown fan of Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth is expceted to work with AR Murugadoss for a political thriller on the lines of Kaththi and Sarkar. The pre-production works are happening at brisk pace and the movie is likely to be launched in March.

Currently, the hunt for the cast and crew is on. More details about the flick is expected to be out shortly.

Rajinikanth's Petta at box office

Rajinikanth's Petta has completed its 25-day run in theatres and has done an impressive business at the box office. The movie, which was released for Pongal festival last month, has grossed over Rs 200 crore.