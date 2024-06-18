Several celebrities attended the wedding reception of Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah. Aishwarya Arjun, the daughter of actor Arjun Sarja married Umapathy Ramaiah who is the son of actor-director Thambi Ramaiah. The reception took place at Hotel Leela Palace in Chennai on June 14.

Famous personalities like Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Prabhu Deva, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vijay Sethupathi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin with his wife Durga Stalin were present at the event. Rajinikanth wore a white kurta and veshti, while Aishwarya Arjun chose a white and golden saree. Jackie Shroff dressed in a white kurta and pyjama under a black coat, and Prabhu Deva was seen in a printed shirt and black pants. The bride, Aishwarya wore a pink saree and the groom Umapathy dressed in a white shirt, black jacket and matching pants.

Aishwarya and Umapathy had their wedding on June 10 at Hanuman Temple located in Gerugambakkam. Their wedding was attended by only close family and friends. The couple after their wedding shared photos on Instagram and wrote, "10.06.2024 (nazar amulet and sparkles emojis)."

Arjun Sarja expressed his happiness on Instagram sharing a video and writing, "Words cannot express the joy and happiness we feel as we witnessed our beloved daughter Aishwarya marry the love of her life, our dearest Umapathy. It was a day filled with love, laughter and unforgettable memories."

He continued, "Watching you step into this new chapter has filled our hearts with pride and overwhelming emotion. Here's to a lifetime of love, joy and countless blessings. May your journey together be as beautiful as the love you share. We love you both dearly! Appa Amma Anju Junee and truffyy @aishwaryaarjun @umapathyramaiah @neetuarjun14 @anj204."

Photographs of the couple have been going viral on social media for all the right reasons. Fans and well-wishers of the families have showered blessings on the couple.