Film actors have some amount of influence on their fans as their every single move (be it on screen or off screen), is closely watched by their admirers. People not just idolize them, but also trust them.

TRA Research, India's leading consumer-insights company, did a survey to measure the amount of trust the people have on Indian actors. It was conducted in 16 cities in which over 2300 consumers had their participation.

The result is Amitabh Bachchan tops the list of actors among the 'Most Trusted Personality in India.' Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar are in the next three positions.

Among South actors, Rajinikanth is in the numero position in the list, while Thalapathy Vijay is in the second place. Chiyaan Vikram has ended at the third place. Surprisingly, no actors from Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada have found places in the list.

"Personalities become household names and consumers relate to them in a very personal way. TRA's Most Trusted Personality 2019 Report unveils a list of stars that have not just enacted their script well, but have built a strong trust-connect with the viewers through their communication", N Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, is quoted as saying in a press release.

Coming to actresses, Deepika Padukone tops the chart. She is followed by Katrina Kaif and Madhuri Dixit Nene. Alia Bhatt and Kajol Devgn are in the fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma are in the top three positions among the sports personality.

Ratan Tata, former Chairman of Tata Sons, is India's Most Trusted Business Personality, while Reliance Chairperson Mukesh Ambani is in the second place.