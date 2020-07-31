Rajinikanth has been preferring young directors to experienced filmmakers in the recent years. Of late, the Tamil superstar had worked with the likes of Pa Ranjith and Karthik Subbaraj and has now asked Desingh Periyasamy to come up with good scripts. However, the audio of their conversation has been leaked online, causing a little embarrassment to the director.

The young director was thrilled to receive a call from the Tamil superstar and he shared his excitement without revealing the name of Rajini. He posted, "Soooperrrr...excellent....hahahaha... really I have taken back...congratulations....periya future irukku ungalukku" kaalaila irunthu ithu mattum thaan kettuttu irukku kaathula...paranthukittu irukken....kadavulukku nanriThanks to everyone who are all waited for this day. [sic]"

However, the conversation was accidentally leaked online where the 69-year old tells him to come up with a good script for him. The director stated that as it was a personal conversation he did not feel like mentioning the superstar's name.

Rajinikanth got in touch with Desingh Periyasamy through his publicist. "I saw your film yesterday and it was excellent. I didn't know anything about the film all these days and when I watched it, I was taken aback. Sorry, I didn't see your film when it released. Congratulations, you have a bright future. Please think of a good script for me. God bless you," he is quoted as saying in the audio.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal was a romantic heist comedy in which Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma. The movie is now out online on Amazon Prime.