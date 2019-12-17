Rajinikanth, who was in Mumbai to promote his latest movie Darbar on Monday, 16 December, has once again said that that Amitabh Bachchan is his inspiration. The Tamil superstar has also spoken about lesser-known advices that he received from the Bollywood legend for his well-being.

According to Rajinikanth, the Big B loves him a lot and had given piece of advices to follow in life, especially after 60. He says, "Amitabhji told me 'Rajini, three things you do, I am telling you what I am doing.' First, do exercise regularly. Second, be busy. 'Don't worry about what people say. After getting up ('in the morning) get out of the house,"

"And the third, 'don't enter politics.' Two things I followed, but the third I could not follow because of the circumstances," he revealed.

Rajinikanth is prepping up to foray into politics. He has been meeting his fans regularly in the past two years and seeking their views. He aims to contest the Tamil Nadu assembly elections in 2021. There is a possibility of him teaming up with Kamal Haasan, who has already floated Makkal Needhi Maiam.

The 69-year old also revealed that Amitabh Bachchan is his inspiration, "on the screen and off the screen." The Kabali star said that he has learnt so many from the Bigg B and spoke particularly about the Bollywood legend's comic timings.

At the same press meet, Rajinikanth was asked whether he has any dream role for which he said that he has done every role in his long career. "It's been 45 years in film industry and acted in over 160 movies, but I would like to do the role of a transgender,"

On asking he is working on the role in his upcoming films, Rajinikanth clarified that he has expressed his interest only now and he might start getting offers, from now on.

His Darbar, which has Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar in the leads, will release in January 2020. The AR Murugadoss-directorial flick is funded by Lyca Productions.