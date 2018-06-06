Rajinikanth, who is gearing up for Kaala release has moved on to his next project, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The shooting of the project has been kick-started on Wednesday, June 6, in Dehradun.

"Right now from Poes Garden ... our Thalaivar is off to start filming his next .. #MultipleRoles #One&OnlyThalaivar #KaalaFromJune7th. [sic]" Soundarya Rajinikanth announced the news on Twitter.

However, her mention of "multiple roles" created confusion in the minds of the audience and many started asking her whether the superstar was playing dual roles in the Karthik Subbaraj's flick.

Putting an end to the confusion, she tweeted, "#MultipleRoles —— I meant in life not in the film .. regarding the movie @karthiksubbaraj will talk when it's the right time ! [sic]"

The first schedule will last for 30 days where important scenes involving Rajinikanth will be shot. The superstar will be wrapping up the shooting in the next three months and the makers plan to release the flick in early 2019.

Vijay Sethupathi is rumoured to be playing the villain's role in the movie in which yesteryear actress Simran enacts an important character. Bobby Simha, Sananth Reddy, Yogi Babu and many others actors are part of the flick.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for the untitled flick, which is funded by Sun Pictures.

Kaala Set for Release

Meanwhile, the stage is set for the release of Rajinikanth's much-awaited movie Kaala. It is releasing in over 3000 screens worldwide.

Unfortunately, the movie is hitting the screens in a lesser number of theatres in Karnataka over pro-Kannada groups threatening to stall the release in connection with Rajinikanth's recent pro-Tamil Nadu stand on Cauvery issue.