The preparation for the launch of Rajinikanth's next movie is happening at a brisk pace. Director AR Murugadoss is charged up to work with the Tamil superstar for the first time and he even paid a visit to Pazhani Murugan temple to perform special pooja for the success of the movie.

The film will be formally launched on 10 April and the latest update is that the makers are going to begin the movie with a clear plan! Indeed, they have already locked in the release date and will work towards completing the project on time.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the movie will be release for Pongal 2020. It means AR Murugadoss will have eight months to complete the project, which has been referred to as Thalaivar 166. It has to be noted that Rajini's Petta was released for Pongal 2018.

Rajinikanth's PR Riaz K Ahmed has now clarified that AR Murugadoss-directorial is Rajini's 167 movie and insisted on referring it as Thalaiavar 167.

Coming to the cast, Nayanthara is playing the female lead in Thalaivar 167. She had earlier worked in Rajinikanth's previous movies like Chandramukhi, Kuselan and Sivaji (cameo).

After Petta, Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for his upcoming film as well. He had earlier worked with AR Murugadoss in Kaththi.

Rajinikanth's latest film is rumoured to be a political thriller in which he plays dual roles of a cop and social activist.