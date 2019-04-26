The shooting of Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Darbar is happening without any hurdle in Mumbai. The pictures from the filming spots are appearing on the internet on a daily basis.

The latest photos to hit the internet shows Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Yogi Babu and others playing cricket. However, it is not clear whether the team was having fun during the breaks or part of a scene in the multilingual film.

Rajinikanth is seen dressed in blue jeans, a maroon t-shirt paired with a brown jacket. He has also sported a pair of sunglasses, while Nayan has donned red border white cotton saree in the pictures.

In the last couple of days, lots of photos from the sets have been leaked online. The team, unlike Rajini's earlier movie 2.0, seems like not bothered about the pictures unofficially making it to the internet. But the fans are not complaining as they are happy to get some updates on the film on a regular basis.

Darbar is an action thriller in which Rajinikanth seems to be playing dual roles. The first look has given a clear indication of the superstar doing the role of a cop. The second role is of a social activist.

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar plays the role of a villain in the AR Murugadoss-directorial film, funded by Lyca Productions.