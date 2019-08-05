Following outrage from the fans of Rajinikanth for mocking him over his political entry, the makers of Jayam Ravi's Comali have reportedly decided to delete the controversial scene in the film.

In Comali, Jayam Ravi plays the role of a man, who was in the coma state for 16 years. Upon recovering his conscious, he wonders over the rapid changes in the lifestyle and value system in people.

The trailer, which was released a few days ago, tells his struggles in a hilarious way. In the last scene of the promotional clip, Rajinikanth's political entry is shown and the hero tells that it is 1996 and not 2016.

The Tamil superstar has been indicating about foraying into politics since 1996. Even after two decades, Rajini has not become a full-time 'neta' despite launching his political outfit called Rajini Makkal Mandram.

The dig taken at Rajinikanth's political statement offended the fans of the superstar, who slammed the makers for disrespecting their icon.

Understanding the pulse of the fans, producer Dr Ishari K Ganesh has decided to delete the sequence from the flick. A formal announcement will be made in a while.

Pradeep Ranganathan-directed movie has Kajal Aggarwal playing the female lead role. Samyukta Hegde will be doing an important role, while Yogi Babu enacts the character of his close friend.

Hiphop Tamizha has scored the music for Comali, which has Richard M Nathan's cinematography.