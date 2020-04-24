In what comes a shocking news to the people of Tamil Nadu, a fan of Vijay has been allegedlly killed by a fan of Rajinikanth over a petty issue.The incident occurred on Thursday, 23 April, and one person in connection with the case has been arrested.

As per the reports, an argument broke out between M Yuvaraj and A Dinesh Babu over who donated more for the Coronavirus relief funds. They both were in an inebriated condition and the argument heated up and the latter lost his cool before pushing the former down.

M Yuvaraj, aged 22, died on the spot. It is now said that the deceased suffered head injury.

The incident occurred in Marakkanam, Viluppuram district. The body has been sent to post mortem in Kalapet in Puducherry.

