Rajinikanth is turning a year older or a year younger as the fans would like to say, on 12 December. The superstar is celebrating his 69th birthday and like the last few years he is out of town on his special day and not meeting his legion of well-wishers.

As a result, the Tamil superstar's next movie, presently referred to as Thalaivar 168, was launched a day before his birthday. In the last couple of years, Rajinikanth will be out of town and avoid meeting his fans.

He likes to have a quiet and simple birthday without much fanfare. Rajinikanth had also sent a message to his fans that he would not be in town to avoid the fans from different parts of the state coming to his Poes Garden house to meet him.

Nonetheless, his fans clubs across the South India will do charity works for his well-being.

On the other hand, the social media sites are bombarded with the birthday wishes from across the world. On Twitter, people are sending their wishes to Rajinikanth using the hash tag - #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth.

Check out tweets posted by celebs wishing the Tamil superstar:

A.R.Murugadoss: Happy Birthday Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir.. I wish you success, health and happiness throughout. You are being a constant source of inspiration for us... I am happy and blessed to be a small part in this wonderful journey of yours.. #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth

Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA: #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth ...my birthday special video on Rajini sir was tough to shoot & edit as his achievements were too many & I recorded over 1 hour footage. Tried to do justice in 21 minutes. Do catch up to know his greatness in Indian Cinema

Chandramouli.P.S: Happy birthday the one and only superstar... #HBDThalaivarSuperstarRAJINI #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth

Sakshi Agarwal: Happy Birthday to The Miracle Man - " A Bus Conductor To A Superstar Among Billions " @rajinikanth sir

PREMGI: Happy Birthday THALAIVAAA @rajinikanth

atlee: Happy bday thalaivaaaaa @rajinikanth #HBDThalaivarSuperstarRAJINI

Athulya Ravi: Happy happy birthday to the only person i admire always @rajinikanth

❤️❤️ #thalaivar for reason ❤️ #happybirthdaythalaivar #happybirthdaysuperstar #HappyBirthdayRajinikanth

Anirudh Ravichander: Happy birthday to the person I love the most in this world

Andrum Indrum Endrum Orey Superstar @rajinikanth #HBDThalaivarSuperstarRAJINI

venkat prabhu: Happy superstar to birthday!!! #thalaivar #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth @rajinikanth

soundarya rajnikanth: Happy birthday my life ❤️❤️❤️ my father... My everything!!

SaiDhanshika: I still remember d day I met Thalaivar on set where I had my nervousness n numbness just looking at him n eventually everything changed and got along well,I did my part more comfortably Mainly d way he treated me n everyone around him!! Happy birthday appa @rajinikanth♥️

Kasturi Shankar: Love and Respect on your 70th birthday Sir. Proud to be your fan. Dream to be your co-star. @rajinikanth

"Where is the Party ".....

Kajal Aggarwal: Happy birthday to the star of the millenium @rajinikanth sir Wishing you continued happiness and good health