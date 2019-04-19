Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Friday announced that he will contest the 2021 Legislative Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The announcement comes at a time when the Lok Sabha elections are being held in the country.

Rajinikanth said that he is going to contest the elections as he doesn't want to disappoint his followers. While addressing the media outside his residence, the actor said that he will decide about the launching of his political party after May 23.

Just like other actors, Rajinikanth had joined the political array in December 2017 but refrained from contesting the ongoing general elections.