Rajinikanth's 2.0 is gearing up for its China release. The multilingual movie is hitting the screens in the country with the title, 2.0: Resurgence.

Sources from the industry have said that 2.0 will release on 12 July. The movie is expected to be out in about 50,000 screens across the country. The initial plan was to release the Shankar's creation was in May, but due to some issues it got delayed. However, official announcement is awaited.

It will be the first movie of Rajinikanth to have a large-scale theatrical release in China. Although the superstar's films have found a market in Japan, Malaysia and other parts of the world, his films are yet to create an impact in the Chinese market.

2.0 had seen the light of the day on 29 November in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The star of Rajini helped the flick to get a flying start. As per the trade reports, the Lyca Productions-funded flick has grossed over Rs 625 crore at the worldwide box office.

The film is made with the budget of Rs 570 crore.

BREAKING: The most-awaited #2Point0 release in China is finally confirmed for July 12th, 2019. Superstar #Rajinikanth's Bollywood Robot 2.0: Resurgence (Chinese title) will be the biggest IMAX 3D release for a foreign film in China! Check out the new poster!#2Point0inChina pic.twitter.com/9FC73hq7UN — Rajinists 2.0 (@rajinists) June 3, 2019

China has turned out to be a lucrative market for Indian movies in recent years. Films of Aamir Khan have consistently done well there.

2.0 deals about radiation caused due to cell phones and how the mobile towers are harmful for birds. Akshay Kumar played the role of a villain in the flick, which has Amy Jackson in the female lead.