When it comes to Bollywood, there's a lot we don't know. Events happen and then we move on from it when we hit dead ends. We've heard about things happen in Bollywood without giving it much thought. Sometimes, we even wonder whether there is much difference between the reel and the real. It's like comparing two versions of the same picture, but one is matte and the other glossy.

We're talking about six mysteries Bollywood has been home to of the many. The curiosity around these mysteries has often been scrutinized, but all of them still confuse fans and the public. You might have come across them at some point or the other. Each one could make for a blockbuster film if you really think about it.

6 Twisted Bollywood mysteries:

Not to say that other industries don't have their mysteries, but, Bollywood is, unfortunately, one with the most curious cases than its Western counterpart Hollywood. These 6 mysteries are just a scrape on the surface. What they reveal are the murky waters that constitute Bollywood. Behind all the show, we're left with skeletons in the closet.

1. Rajesh Khanna's Haunted House

Aashirwad is the iconic residence that belonged to Rajesh Khanna when he was alive. The story about the house in Mumbai goes, in the 60s, the residents and the locals around Carter Road called the two-storeyed house a 'bhoot bhangla' or haunted house. Rajendra Kumar became the owner of the house, buying it for just Rs 60,000. He had consulted his friend Manoj Kumar who knew the stories around the house. The actor advised Rajendra to not pay heed to rumours, perform puja and move in.

Rajendra Kumar named the house Dimple, and after moving in that was when his career reached a huge high. He was seeing back-to-back hits, earning him the title, 'Jubilee Kumar'. As he grew more successful he bought a Pali Hill residence which he also named Dimple. Rajesh Khanna who was a newcomer wanted to buy the house hoping the luck rubbed off on him. The actor bought it for Rs 3.5 lakhs.

He moved in and wanted to keep it named Dimple, however, Kumar asked him to change it, and so it was called Aashirwad. Rajesh Khanna himself became India's first superstar in the coming years, almost as if the superstition worked. Eventually, the luck wore off and Khanna faced a massive downfall not only in his career but his wife and kids walked out of the house too. In fact, reports said that the house began haunting Khanna who avoided his own house and stayed in his Linking Road office, sleeping there. It was in the house where he fell sick and never recovered. The house still stands today.

2. Parveen Babi's conspiracy theories

Parveen Babi was one of the popular actresses of her time but she quit at the peak of her success and left for the US. When she returned after six years, it was said she was diagnosed with Paranoid Schizophrenia, which she had denied on many occasions. What was even more curious is that in 1989 she accused Amitabh Bachchan, and many foreign dignitaries of conspiring to murder her. Her petitions though were dismissed by the court as they found no evidence to prove her claims. She would also ask media personnel to taste her food if they came to her house to check if it was poisoned. She died in 2005, and the cause of her death wasn't immediately identified. The actress succumbed due to complications emerging from diabetes. Nobody knows if anything she said was true, and she is no more. All that's left are her body of work and her controversial interviews.

4. Mamta Kulkarni's disappearance

Mamta Kulkarni is another actress who disappeared at the peak of her career, after working with Bollywood's biggest stars at the time. She disappeared without a trace and was named a proclaimed offender in 2016. The actress was linked to the Kenyan drug lord Vikram Goswami. A report said she was still in Kenya.

5. Divya Bharti's death

Divya Bharti the popular actress who was married to Sajid Nadiadwala died in 1993 abruptly due to an accidental fall from her balcony. The death created a huge stir in the media, as Bharti was a top actress who had acted in numerous films. But, many theories circulated about the cause of her death and whether it was really an accidental fall, some wondered whether it was due to alcohol since the actress was known to drink or whether it involved any other individual or group. The Police shut the investigation in 1998 citing accidental fall as the cause of death.

6. Nafisa Joseph's death

Nafisa Joseph committed suicide in 2004 by hanging herself. Her parents believed that the model and VJ had taken the dire step because her marriage was called off to a businessman. According to media reports of the time, Joseph had come to know her fiance was still married and when confronted, broke off the engagement and blackmailed her. Her parents even accused her ex-fiance of abetting in the crime, which there was little evidence for.

7. Jiah Khan suicide

Jiah Khan's untimely death in 2013, left many wondering about why or how she died. Bollywood was shocked at the young actress' death. The cause of death at the time was ascertained to be suicide. Her sister had discovered Jiah's six-page suicide note which created more intrigue. Her family suspected that there was more to her death. In the light of all that had occurred Sooraj Pancholi, Jiah's boyfriend at the time became a suspect on the case. The High Court was ordered to look into the case as well. In 2018, the court Sooraj Pancholi was charged for abetting in Jiah's suicide by the court.

These mysteries still remain curious and still invite speculation much after their occurrence. However, what it shows is that Bollywood isn't all that it seems to be.