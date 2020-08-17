With sports being an integral part of any nation's socio-economic development, competitive sports acquire a special significance. Boxing which was already a popular sport internationally is gaining popularity in India too. A name that is emerging in Indian professional boxers is that of Rajeeth Singh Sethi.

Sethi was born on the 29th of August 1997, in a Sikh family in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh (India.) His close-knit family comprises his father Taranjeeth Singh Sethi who is an entrepreneur, his mother Darshan Kaur Sethi a homemaker, and brother Manpreeth Singh.

A super middleweight champion, he has already won 12 fights and numerous medals and awards.

He was always drawn towards boxing as a sport and had a great fascination and admiration for International Heavyweights like Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali. His true inspiration however was from within his own family. His uncle, Syed Raza Hussain Abedi, was a former National boxer. With the encouragement from his uncle and his parents, he undertook training in boxing and decided to make it his career choice.

Rajeeth's hard work, dedication and passion soon saw him decorated with prestigious wins. A few of them being: The International Open real Gold championship (2019) held in Malaysia- Gold medal, School Games District Championship-2012-Gold Medal, School Games State championship (2012 ) -Gold medal, National games 2013- participant, Nipune National Awards - Gold Medal and the Telangana State Champion 2016.