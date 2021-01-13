Rajat Choudhary is a well-established volleyball player of national level and he has carved his niche hard in this sport to emerge as a winner. Coming from a very small village called Nagala Cheena near Roorkee in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, he not only made his parents – Surendra Singh and Rajesh Devi but his entire clan and state proud of him when he went all the way to Thailand to represent his country in 2014 at the prestigious Asian School Volleyball Championship in the said country. It was an incredible feeling and experience for the 24-year-old man.

His visit to Thailand was a dream come true as he not only performed well but scored the highest points for the country. This made him win the world of applauds from his seniors and people from his sports fraternity. He took this opportunity to interact with players and sports professionals taking up lessons for his life and to make his skills better and sharper.

The Asian School Volleyball Championship in 2014 was a real game-changer in his life. As he returned to India, he retained his performance as one can see him bagging the Gold Medal for the Youth National Tournament in 2015. All the years he kept playing for different tournaments representing his state and district and winning too many points for his team making them as winners. These include winning the Silver Medal for the 68th Senior National Level tournament in 2019 followed by a bronze medal for the Indian Railways at the Federation Cup. He is now gearing up for his next tournaments to be held this year in 2021. He is working hard for his bright future and intends to retain his position high in the senior volleyball cadre representing his country at the global level in his chosen sport.