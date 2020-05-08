Sachin Mathur is an educationist, vice president, Lachoo Memorial College of Science and Technology who possesses a Master degree in management, and has 13 years corporate experience working in Zee Network, CNBC TV 18, Reliance, and Tata. He is actively involved in various philanthropic activities like blood donation camps, health awareness camps, extending financial help to the needy students to name a few.

1. Tell us about your experience in the field of education and what makes it the best to work in?

For me, imparting education is a fairly respectable act for the betterment of society. The college was established by his grandfather. From my childhood I always saw the college inculcating the young minds to make sure about their splendid future. And now, higher education is a must for almost all of us.I worked for corporates for more than a decade, and I realized that the best part of the young generation is that it is so full of hope and positivity, that it always motivates you. This motivation inspired me and we could get Grade A by NAAC consecutively third time.

2. What is your philosophy of leadership? How would you describe your leadership style?

My philosophy of leadership is that of showing by doing it for yourself. In the present times of ICT, transparency in the system must be increased and there must be a more sense of responsibility towards your duties and thereby towards society must be developed. Technology is always going to be the best tool for participative leadership.

3. How does your curriculum ensure best practice of industry?

Being an autonomous institute, now we have this advantage to change the curriculum at college level. In the preparation of the curriculum, experts from industry, alumni are an important part of the team. We keep the curriculum abreast with the one required by the industry; it makes the students more employable.

4. What would be your ideal environment for the Institute, and how would you encourage that kind of culture?

For me, the ideal environment can be defined as a place where the students from the different genders, castes, creed, and cultures reside in harmony with the purpose of developing the personality in totality.

I am a strong believer to have a judicial blend of theoretical knowledge and practical skills for the holistic development of the students. Also, I believe that in the present times where the world is a global village, we must have more collaborative education – with foreign educational institutions, industry leaders. Also, we should think about the mode of teachings by using various gadgets and make the education available as they call it any time anywhere.