A 28-year-old woman was subjected to sheer brutality after she consistently refused to get remarried to a man following her husband's death. The woman from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, had her nose and tongue chopped off after she refused to remarry. The victim was admitted to a hospital in Jodhpur and is undergoing treatment.

The prime accused has been arrested by the police in the case and investigation is underway. Others who were involved in the act are absconding. Following the incident, a complaint was filed by the woman's brother at Sankara police station.

Woman refused the proposal

According to reports, the woman's in-laws were pressurising her to marry a particular person chosen by them. When the woman refused their proposal, the members from her in-laws' family chopped off her nose and tongue.

The woman was critical and rushed to a hospital. The main accused has been identified as Janu Khan and is in police custody. Attempts are on to nab the other culprits. According to the statement given by the victim's brother to the police, the woman was married to Koje Khan around six years back. Koje Khan died a year later and since that time, the woman is being pressurized by her in-laws to marry another person. But the woman told them she was not interested to remarry that man.

At around 1 pm on Tuesday, the woman was attacked by the accused who came on a tractor and attacked the woman with a sharp-edged weapon. Another person who tried to intervene was also attacked by the accused.

"They chopped off her nose and tongue and also broke her right hand. Our mother, who tried saving her daughter, was also injured in the attack," the victim's brother said. Both of them were later taken to the hospital.

Forced marriage in India

It should be noted that both parties consent is very important for a marriage. Children and at-risk adults cannot agree for marriage. Boys below the age of 21 years and girls below the age of 18 years cannot legally marry in India.

A marriage which is forced through blackmail, harassment, financial pressure, emotional pressure, guilt, and threats is a forced marriage.