A 50-year-old temple priest was burnt alive over a dispute regarding the temple land. The priest Babulal Vaishnav died at Bukna village, Sapotra, Karauli district of Rajasthan. He was rushed to Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur as he was in a critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night.

According to a statement given by Karauli SP Mridul Kachhwa, the priest told the police while he was admitted in the hospital that some influential people, including Kailash Meena and his sons, were making attempts to encroach the temple land.

Vaishnav said that he and his family were looking after Radha Krishna temple in the village and also the land allotted to the temple. They were using the land for farming.

On Thursday, at around 10 AM, Kailash and a few people came and started putting up tin sheds on the land. When he resisted, they sprinkled petrol on him and set him ablaze.

Main accused arrested

Based on the statement given by Vaishnav, Kailash Meena has been arrested and in order to probe the entire incident; the police has constituted six teams.

Action has been sought by the priest's family against the concerned Station House Officer, they have requested that a senior officer should investigate the matter and they have asked for compensation, along with a job for a family member.

In case the local cops are found guilty, then strict action will be taken against them, said Additional Commissioner (Law & Order) Rahul Prasad while assuring a fair investigation. According to a relative of the priest, so far only one accused has been arrested.

State BJP chief Satish Poonia stated that the law and order situation in the state was responsible for the priest's killing. He sarcastically passed a remark on Rajasthan police that its punchline now is, 'Apradhi Mast, Janta Trast'.

Strict action to be initiated against guilty: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Congress Chief Whip in Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi stated that security will be provided to the priest's family and strict action will be initiated against those who encroached the land.

Joshi also said that the demands kept by the victim's family will be discussed. Vaishnav's murder was condemned by the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot. He said that violence of any sorts will not be tolerated in the state and added that the guilty will not be spared. He extended his condolences to the loved ones of the temple priest. Meanwhile, after the gruesome incident, #BrahminLivesMatter began trending on Twitter.