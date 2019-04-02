After the Aligarh district magistrate submitted evidence of Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh's reported remarks of supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Election Commission (EC) has found his remarks to be in violation with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Singh had sparked a major controversy on March 23 while addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters gathered outside his Aligarh residence he reportedly said, "All of us are BJP workers and we want the party to win. We want Modiji to become the prime minister."

According to the earlier reports, clips of the comments were submitted to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the EC had sought a factual report from the CEO. The commission after a thorough examination came to the conclusion that his remarks have violated the Model Code of Conduct.

The election commission said that they will write to the President Ramnath Kovind about the matter as Kalyan Singh, who holds a high constitutional post should remain apolitical.

Kalyan Singh, former chief minister of UP, reportedly made these comments to pacify some anxious BJP members who had gathered outside his house over ticket distribution.

In a similar situation during the 1990s the election commission had expressed their disapproval over Gulsher Ahmad, then Governor of Himachal Pradesh after he was found in violation of the MCC.

He was pulled up by the EC for campaigning for his son Sayeed Ahmed in Madhya Pradesh. He quit the post when the commission expressed displeasure over the misuse of official machinery for his son's poll campaign, reports The Indian Express.