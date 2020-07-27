Changing the last minute strategy of protests under 'Save Democracy-Save Constitution' campaign in Rajasthan, state Congress PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara on Sunday announced that the party shall not be protesting outside Raj Bhawan in the state on Monday as proposed earlier, but the nationwide protest shall continue as per the earlier plan.

In his tweet, Dotasara said, "Tomorrow, under the Save Democracy-Save Constitution campaign, Congressmen will stage protests in front of the Raj Bhawans in all the states of the country, but we will not do anything like this in #Rajasthan. We have sent a revised Cabinet note to the Governor and hope that he will approve the calling of the session soon," he said in his tweet.

'Save Democracy-Save Constitution'

The Congress government in Rajasthan has requested the Governor to allow a special assembly session, however the Governor has not yet permitted for the same.

On Saturday late night, the Congress government sent a revised note to the Governor seeking permission to call a special assembly session on July 31 to discuss corona situation but not the floor test as the reason to call the session.

Meanwhile, Governor Kalraj Mishra met chief secretary Rajeev Swaroop and DGP Bhupendra Singh in which the duo apprised him of the security measures being taken by the administration in view of protest which was planned in front of Governor's House on Monday.

BJP state president Satish Poonia on the 'Speak up for Democracy' campaign of the Congress said how can a party wash away its old sins by launching this campaign when it itself dissolved elected governments 91 times by invoking Article 356 in the country.