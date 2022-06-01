There is a strong possibility that the Congress and the BJP will take their MLAs for political fencing to Udaipur and Jaipur to avoid poaching and horse trading amid high profile contest for fourth seat of Rajya Sabha polls in Rajasthan.

The fight became interesting after the entry of Subhash Chandra as independent pro-BJP candidate, who is pitted against Congress' Pramod Tiwari.

As per official sources, both parties have started making preparations for political fencing with their MLAs.

While Congress shall take its MLAs to Udaipur from June 3 onwards after the conclusion of its two-day workshop (on June 1 and 2), the BJP shall hold its MLAs meeting on June 5 and will thereafter take its MLAs to a Jaipur hotel for political camping.

Congress MLAs will be taken to Udaipur in the same hotel where Chintan Shivir was organised a few days back, said sources.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that MLAs are taken to camps because they themselves say that attempts are made to lure them. He said, whether it is the Congress or the BJP, it is important to keep the MLAs together.

Interesting political equations are emerging after the nomination of Subhash Chandra.

Initially, BJP announced Chandra as party candidate, however, minutes later, made him an independent candidate.

Sources said that Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) will support only the independent candidate but not the BJP and hence Chandra was fielded as independent pro-BJP candidate.

The RLP has three seats, BJP has 71 in the assembly. With 41, its first candidate Ghanshyam Tiwari's victory is certain. Now, with the remaining 30 members, it can be 33 if three RLP members support and hence it requires eight more votes to touch the magical number of 41 required for Chandra's win.

The party is hoping high as a few independents are annoyed with the Congress which include Ramila Khadiya and Baljeet Yadav. Further, independent MLA Omprakash Hudka has good connection with former CM Vasundhara Raje. In fact, Chandra met Raje after his arrival here, so there are possibilities of him supporting Chandra.

The BTP MLAs have also soured relations with the Congress and so have a few BSP MLAs who supported Congress.

Meanwhile, Congress needs 14 more seats to touch the figure of 123 votes for its 3 candidates.

With six BSP members who joined Congress, the ruling party has 108 Congress MLAs and one RLD candidate supporting it. Besides there are 13 independents, 2 BTP, 2 CPM which both parties are eyeing to tap.

The Congress overall needs 14 votes for its third candidate while BJP needs 8 for its second candidate.

Sanyam Lodha, the advisor to the Chief Minister and Congress MLA Bharat Singh have already voiced their concern against outsider being fielded in the Rajya Sabha polls.

So, Congress stays worried for much-expected horse trading amid annoyance of its MLAs for many of them did not get expected plush postings despite giving strong support during the rebellion in which 19 MLAs opened front against Gehlot leadership.