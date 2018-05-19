The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare their Class 12 results on Sunday, May 20 though the board was initially expected to announce them on Wednesday. Though the Board did not confirm the result date, media reports stated that it will be announced anytime now. The results will be available on the official website of the RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

All students, who had appeared for Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam, can start their preparation by pre-registering their names and exam details to receive the result via SMS or provided by email.

How to pre-register to receive every notification and circular released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education?

Go to gradeup.co

Find "school" on the homepage

Click on 'RBSE 12th Result 2018' option

A new page will open and you can fill the form, which will be visible on the same page

Once you are done with providing required details such as name, email, mobile and roll number, press the submit button.

RBSE conducted the Class 12 board examination from March 8 to April 2. More than 826,200 students enrolled for the exam. Hindustan Times reported that among all the students 42,665 registered in commerce stream, 246,254 in science and 537,359 in humanities.

Rajendra Gupta, a board spokesman has confirmed that the preparation of result is in its last leg and if everything goes as planned, then the board will announce the results soon, not providing the exact date.

Earlier, on May 4, an official from RBSE told NDTV that, preparation for the result announcement is in full swing to declare the Class 12 science and commerce exam results between May 20 and May 30.

Here is how to check Class 12 results at the official website: