The wait is over and the makers of RRR movie have revealed the name of the actress who has replaced Daisy Edgar Jones after she moved out of the project. Daisy took to her Instagram post to write about her not being part of the film. She wrote an elaborate post where she mentioned she is not able to part of this amazing film due to her family circumstances.

The name of the amazing actress who replaced Daisy is Olivia Morris. Reportedly, Olivia is a theatre artist and her ability to express good emotions is what has impressed Rajamouli who is roping her in for RRR. Olivia will be seen playing Jennifer in the movie.

The official Twitter handle of the film tweeted the image of Olivia to introduce her and wrote, "Welcome aboard #OliviaMorris @OliviaMorris891! We are happy to have you play the female lead #JENNIFER. Looking forward for the shoot. #RRRMovie #RRR." (sic)

Olivia's role

Olivia's role is reportedly brief in the film but a significant one as she falls for Jr NTR's character, Komaram Bheem.

The film also has Ram Charan Tej, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and others in key roles. 70 per cent of the film's shoot has been completed till now and the remaining 30 per cent will also be over soon. Charan will be seen playing Alluri Sitaramaraju in this movie and Alia is his ladylove.

The team is going to spend around three to four months only on the VFX work and release the film on July 30, 2020. Made under a budget of Rs 350 crore, the film is produced by DVV Danayya, and cinematography is done by Senthil.