Baahubali director SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter account on Friday to complain about the lack of proper facilities at the Delhi airport and requested the authority to improve those in a series of tweets.

Rajamouli tweeted: "Dear @DelhiAirport, arrived at 1 AM by Lufthanasa flight. Forms were given to fill for the RT-PcR test. All the passengers are sitting on the floors or propping against the walls to fill the forms. Not a pretty sight. Providing tables is a simple service."

"And surprised to find so many stray dogs in the hangar outside the exit gate. Again not a great first impression of India for the foreigners. Please look into it. Thank you...," he added in another tweet.

'RRR' delayed due to pandemic

At present, Rajamouli is extremely busy shooting his upcoming magnum-opus 'RRR' (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) with Jr NTR and Ram Charan in Hyderabad. Though the shooting of the film is already done, reports stated that two songs are yet to be shot. The remaining songs of 'RRR', which is expected to release on October 13, will be filmed in July.

Earlier, it was reported that the trial shoot which Rajamouli had planned for 'RRR' was canceled due to the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases all across, including Hyderabad. After completing 70% of the film, Rajamouli had to postpone the remaining 30% due to the lockdown a couple of times. Several reports also stated that the major hurdle for the makers was to make sure all the required actors were available for the shoot after the shooting resumed.

On June 29, a new poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR was shared from the official Twitter handle of 'RRR'. The image showed Jr NTR's Komaram Bheem is driving the bike with Ram Charan's Alluri Seetharama Raju sitting behind him.

Moving at a rapid pace ??

The post caption read, "Moving at a rapid pace. Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie @tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon (sic)."

Set against the pre-independence era of the 1920s, RRR is a fictional period drama based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. The film, which is being made on a mammoth budget of over Rs 450 crore, also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles.