Director Rajamouli, who is currently on his Coronavirus break is busy working on the script for his next film post RRR. Yes. The director, who spoke on to TV9 on Saturday, April 18 revealed that he is utilising the time to pen down the script for Mahesh, and has confirmed that he is going to team up with Mahesh Babu for his next post RRR.

This is finally, some good news in recent times when people have been hearing all about the pandemic and deaths of people. This is some relief for movie buffs and audiences.

Film to be produced under Durga Arts banner

Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's combination is something that fans of the actor and director as well have been waiting to hear. Finally, things are working in the favour of Mahesh Babu and his fans.

Rumour on the duo working together has been in news for a long time. Also, there has been an instance when Rajamouli denied the news and cleared the air on the rumours. The film will be produced under Durga Arts banner. This news has become the talk of the town now.

Mahesh is currently spending quality time with kids at home and at the same time, appealing the public to stay at home, and stay safe too. His next with Parasuram will begin immediately post lockdown.

RRR is slated for release on January 8, 2021. Post the release of the time, Mahesh and Rajamouli's project will go on floors. More details regarding the technical team, genre of the film and a lot more are yet to be revealed.