Rajamanohar somasundaram the only Indian who won innovator award 2019 in Indonesia and now his startup Aquaconnect is ready to sail to the Indonesian market.

In late 2018, SIP placed a global call for innovations with the potential to improve Indonesia's seafood sector in three challenge areas: Innovative financing, novel technologies, and market demand creation.

There were 80 startups that applied for the prestigious honour. After a rigorous selection process, informed and supported by seafood sector experts, sustainability specialists & business professionals, there were 6 innovators chosen for the program,

Aquaconnect is the only Indian startup that received the honour.

After winning this honour India's own aquaman plans to work with 12000 aquaculture farmers in Indian and South East Asia.

Rajamanohar is promoting sustainable fish and shrimp (seafood) farming and aims at helping farmers increase their productivity and rural employment through artificial intelligence(The app FarmMOJO)

Aquaconnect presented their 'AIpowered FarmMOJO' app among the SIP gathering.they shall be provided with 8-month accelerator program, office space, access to both local and global mentors, pro bono legal advice, marketing support, and access to small grants. At the end of the program, companies will be deeply embedded in a Global sustainable seafood innovation ecosystem.

