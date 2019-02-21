South Korean singer/actor Rain has revealed why does he prefer to keep his personal life away from spotlight. The 36-year-old artist, whose real name is Jung Ji-hoon, shared that his life has changed drastically after welcoming a baby.

During a press conference for the upcoming movie Uhm Bok-dong, Rain stated that he likes to avoid topics about his private side. He said, according to Allkpop: "I think I'm different after having a family. There's nothing I feel I have to do necessarily because I have the title of father, but I have rules now. In the past, I talked cheerfully about how I want my family to get along a certain way, but the world is scary now. I want to reveal my baby, but I feel it could come back as a knife later."

"In the future, I plan to keep a wall between work and family. It's because I don't want my family to get hurt. Having a family doesn't affect the kinds of projects I choose, but I don't want to open up about my family. I'm careful. I have guilt because of what happened to my mother in the past... There can be misunderstandings about me because I have the job of being a celebrity. You can play with me, and throw me away, but you can't cross the border of touching my family," he added.

Tae Hee and Rain started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2017.

Fans were surprised when the couple announced the baby news in May 2017. At that time, the actress' agency confirmed the news saying: "On January 19, Kim Tae Hee and Rain got married and they were blessed with good wishes by everyone. Through the blessings of people and a great outlook for the future, Kim Tae Hee and Rain are officially announcing that they are having a baby soon."

The agency further added: "Kim Tae Hee is currently 15 weeks pregnant and she will be watching her health for the time being. She wanted to let everyone know about the pregnancy and thanks everyone for wishing her the best during these happy times."