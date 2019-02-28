South Korean celebrity couple Rain and Kim Tae Hee are expecting their second child together. The actress' agency has confirmed the pregnancy news.

The pair started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in January 2017. They welcomed their first child, a girl, in October the same year.

Tae Hee's label said in a statement about the second pregnancy: "We would like to share some warm and exciting news regarding Kim Tae Hee, on this day that feels like spring is right around the corner."

"Kim Tae Hee and Rain recently conceived their second child, and she is expected to give birth in September, and become a mother with 2 children. Back in October 2017 when Kim Tae Hee was able to hold her daughter in her arms, she has been blessed once again. Currently Kim Tae Hee taking in prenatal education with joy and gratitude."

"We would like to thank everyone who always watches over Kim Tae Hee with love and warmth, and would like it if you would send your blessings and congratulations to the couple on their new family member,' the note read.

Meanwhile, Rain had stated that he likes to avoid topics about his private side, during a press conference for the upcoming movie Uhm Bok-dong. He said, according to Allkpop: "I think I'm different after having a family. There's nothing I feel I have to do necessarily because I have the title of father, but I have rules now. In the past, I talked cheerfully about how I want my family to get along a certain way, but the world is scary now. I want to reveal my baby, but I feel it could come back as a knife later."