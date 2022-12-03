Continuing the offensive to dismantle the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday recovered Rs 29 lakh cash during raids at different locations.

Raids were conducted in connection with the terror funding case to destroy the terror ecosystem.

"Continuing to rein in the networks of terror outfits to destroy its ecosystems completely, SIA conducted searches at multiple locations across Kashmir Valley," SIA said in a statement.

Houses and premises of suspects in Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Srinagar, and Budgam were searched in compliance with a search warrant obtained from the Court of Special Judge, Designated under NIA Act (TADA/POTA) Srinagar in connection with the investigation of a terror funding case.

"The case pertains to members of the proscribed terror organization Al-Badar based in Pakistan who with active support and connivance of Pakistani agencies are raising funds for the furtherance of terrorist activities in the Union Territory of J&K.

Terror funds were passed through financial markets

The SIA said that the terror funds raised were passed on or transferred through financial markets or unregulated channels and cash couriers.

In furtherance to this nexus, the SIA said, the network so created has successfully infringed upon various persons of varied backgrounds either with or without their knowledge to act as cash carriers.

"As a part of this conspiracy, terror funding modules have created many sleeper cells and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in different parts of Kashmir Valley who are facilitating passing on money to various terror organizations in J&K.

The money so received by terror organizations J&K, the SIA said, is not only used for furthering terrorism but is also given to OGWs to "motivate youth to join terror ranks and sustaining of terror ecosystem with an ulterior goal of secession of the J&K from Union of India.

Rs 29 lakh cash was recovered during raids

During the searches, the SIA said, huge cash of Rs 29 lakh was recovered and seized along with passbooks, checkbooks, and digital devices like mobile phones and other articles having bearing on the investigation.

"Analysis of the data would follow and leads that would emerge would become the basis for further investigation," the SIA said, adding, "It is pertinent to mention here that the searches are aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem in the valley by identifying over ground workers supporting and abetting terrorism.