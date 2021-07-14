Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on Friday (July 16) in an intimate affair with only close family members and friends due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Ever since the singer had proposed his lady love on national television, people have been quite curious about their relationship and wedding.

In fact, the #Dishul wedding was undoubtedly one of the most talked-about events in the recent past and finally, the wedding festivities have begun. Today is the couple's Mehendi ceremony and a few photos and videos shared by Disha's friends have gone viral on social media.

Though the internet was abuzz with several photos and videos of the couple for the past couple of days as they were busy with their last-minute preparations, this is the first picture of the Mehendi ceremony.

The image shows the bride-to-be glowing beautifully in a pink cut-sleeves kurta with gold sequence work which she paired with white georgette palazzo pants. Disha had her hair half-tied and wore gold jewellery to complete her bridal look.

Take a look at the picture below:

In one of the videos shared by her friend, Disha can be seen sitting while getting Mehendi applied on both her hands and feet. The wedding decor matches the bride's outfit and is decorated with pink flowers. In addition, the word 'dulhaniya' (bride) is written on backdrop in Hindi.

Recently, in an interview with Bombay Times, Rahul spoke about his intimate wedding with Disha and said: "Disha and I have always been in favour of a close-knit wedding. We want our loved ones to attend our big day and bless us. The marriage will be held according to the Vedic rituals and we will also have Gurbani Shabad sung at the ceremony."