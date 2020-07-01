On the occasion of Doctors Day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, July 1 held a video interaction with four nurses on the current coronavirus crisis and ways to fight against the pandemic.

The Congress leader took to his Twitter handle and stated, "On #DoctorsDay, I am immensely grateful to the dedicated professionals who inspire hope in #Covid19 times. Today at 10 am, watch 4 dedicated nurses in conversation with me about the Covid-19 crisis and how we should react to it."

Rahul Gandhi's Doctors Day interaction with frontline nurses

The four nurses who were a part of the conversation that took place to mark the occasion of Doctors' Day are Anu Ragnat (New Zealand), Narendra Singh (Australia), Sherlymol Puravady (UK) and Vipin Krishnan (AIIMS, Delhi).

During the conversation, Rahul Gandhi assured the nurses working as the frontline fighters against the COVID-19 pandemic that he will take up their issues with the government. He told them that he will write on their behalf to the government to compensate the families of the nurses who died while performing their duties.

While discussing their experiences as frontline warriors against novel coronavirus, the leader went on to describe them as a "non-violent army".

Netizens react to Rahul Gandhi's interaction with nurses

During the current pandemic, Rahul Gandhi has conducted several interactions with economists and stalwarts and this time he decided to interact with nurses on Doctors' Day. While several netizens lauded the leader for this initiative many took a dig at him.

A netizen said, "Don't converse with doçtors Help saving lives in Mumbai If u really care, about the people, nobody is interested in ur Politics." Another said, "Nures Day is gone past, today is Doctors' Day. Why not interact with Doctors? Netizens also churned out pictures of Vipin Krishnan, one of the nurses, who is also a youth Congress leader.

All about Doctors' Day

The National Doctors day is observed on 1 July in India to honour the contributions of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, former West Bengal Chief Minister who was also a physician. Born in 1882, the legendary physician, who was also honoured with the Bharat Ratna in 1961, died on his birthday in 1962.

The special day is observed throughout the country to thank the ones who have chosen this profession and to honour their relevance of them in the day-to-day lives of everyone. While it is celebrated on March 30 in the US, the day is observed on Feb. 27, Aug. 23 and Dec. 3 in Vietnam, Cuba and Iran, respectively.