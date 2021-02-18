A video of Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Rahul Gandhi has gone viral leaving netizens in splits. The CM can be seen wrongly translating a fisherwoman's complaint in front of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and turning it into praise.

The video surfaced from the Rahul Gandhi's interaction with members of the fishermen community in Puducherry while he was accompanied by the Narayanasamy.

In the video, a fisherwoman from Solai Nagar complained to the Congress leader that the Chief Minister did not even visit her family in the aftermath of a cyclone to which Narayanasamy mistranslated the fisherwoman's grievance on purpose.

According to the translation of what the fisherwomen told Rahul Gandhi, "The Sea is like this only. Nobody gave any support. Even CM Narayanasamy, did he visit us during or after the cyclone?"

But Puducherry CM Narayanasamy told Gandhi that the woman said, "During Cyclone Nivar, I came and visited the area, I gave her relief. That is what she is telling."

The lady says you haven't visited us after Cyclone: Netizens correct Narayanasamy

Opposition and several others pointed out how the Puducherry CM took Rahul Gandhi for a ride.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted, "One more lie from Rahul's road trip of lies in #Puducherry; Old lady says you haven't visited us after Cyclone; Rahuls CM Narayanswamy translates - the lady is saying I visited her during Cyclone n gave relief."

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is currently on a two-day visit to poll-bound Puducherry amid political turmoil in the UT.