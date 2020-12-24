Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi launched a demonstration on Thursday from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan with party MPs to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and submit a memorandum containing two crore signatures against the farm laws enacted in September, despite police restrictions.

Rahul Gandhi along with his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra started off from the party headquarters here, and were joined by senior party leaders Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor, Ghulam Nabi Azad, K.C. Venugopal among others.

The signatures have been collected by the Congress after it launched a nationwide campaign against the three Central farm laws. Addressed to the President of India, the memorandum has been signed by the farmers, farm labourers and other stakeholders opposing these legislations right from the initial stage of introduction of these bills in Parliament.

However, the Delhi Police has denied any permission to hold the demonstration. A senior police officer said: "Only those three who have appointment with the President would be allowed to go."

Earlier, National Convener of Congress Social Media Department Saral Patel tweeted: "CRPC section 144 imposed at Congress HQ, New Delhi. As today Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhiji will submit two crore signatures against the 3 Black Bills to President Kovind and urge him to repeal the farm laws (sic)."

The farmers have been protesting against the three Farm Laws at several borders of the national capital for the last 29 days. The farmers have been demanding the repealing of these farm laws. Several rounds of talks with farmers have failed.