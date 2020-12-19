The Indian National Congress (INC) continues to keep its house in order as in the latest development, National Student Union of India (NSUI) in-charge Ruchi Gupta has resigned from the party. Gupta, who is considered close to Rahul Gandhi has attributed the reason for her resignation to the Organization General Secretary KC Venugopal Rao. She has written that the Secretary-General is responsible for the delay in organizational changes. Citing these delays, she has decided to leave the grand old party. Significantly, the interim president of the Congress, Sonia Gandhi, is meeting with the party leaders.

I regret to announce that I have resigned. I am grateful to Rahul ji and Sonia ji for giving me this opportunity.



Congress has a crucial role in the Indian polity today but... My views in the Hindu today (jpg) https://t.co/urmBBdLNcl & Express last year https://t.co/RwlSSW7lo7 pic.twitter.com/rHYsCKxlDQ — Ruchi Gupta (@guptar) December 19, 2020

Announcing her resignation on Twitter, Ruchi said, "I regret to announce that I have resigned. I am grateful to Rahul Ji and Sonia Ji for giving me this opportunity." She also posted an article she wrote in English daily, The Hindu where she argued about what she believes ails the party, and what needs to be done to revive it.

In the article, she wrote, that Congress is "the only party which can provide a coherent national framework for a viable Opposition formation. Unfortunately, the Congress party is failing to do justice to this moment, and to its own deeply inspiring legacy."

Continued delay in organizational changes affecting the organization: Ruchi Gupta

In a message Ruchi put up on the WhatsApp group of the NSUI's national office-bearers, "I am writing to announce that I have resigned. As you know important organizational changes have remained pending for a very long. The national committee took one year and three months. State presidents' orders have remained pending for months."

She further added, "Many other state units are waiting for reorganization to make space for new activists. These continuing delays by the GS (O) are damaging the organization but in the present circumstances, it is not possible to escalate repeatedly to Congress president. The situation has thus become untenable."

Earlier, 23 top Congress leaders have already shown their dissent to the party. All of them questioned the top leadership in the party and demanding change. The infighting within the party has increased after the bitter defeat of the Congress in the Bihar elections and by-elections in several states.