Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday unfollowed about fifty people on Twitter, including his personal aides and some social media influencers and journalists.

Gandhi, who is very active on Twitter and uses it to convey his point of view, has about 18.5 million followers and follows 224 people now. He also unfollowed some party leaders who had passed away recently like Ahmed Patel and Tarun Gogoi.

Now, Gandhi is following mostly political leaders. However, it was not clear about what lay behind his decision but unfollowing his close aides has been a point of discussion in Congress ever since.

Alankar Sawai, Kaushal Vidyarthi and Byju work in Gandhi's office while Kanishka Singh is managing the party's trust and other establishments. Former IAS officer K. Raju is a part of the set up too.

Recent attack on black fungus cases

In his recent attack on black fungus cases, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the government for not providing proper treatment to patients suffering from the disease.

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday in a tweet said, "Government should clarify about the situation of black fungus epidemic, what is being done for the shortage of Amphotericin B, and what is the procedure of giving medicine to patients. why is the government not giving proper treatment but indulging in formalities."

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D.V Sadananda Gowda on Monday had announced that an additional 30,100 vials of Amphotericin B have been allocated to all the States/UTs and Central Institutions.

The injection is used for treatment of Mucormycosis, a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes that has been developing in Covid-19 patients.