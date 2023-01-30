A massive controversy erupted after some BJP leaders including Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar lambasted the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "violating" the flag code while unfurling the Tricolour at Srinagar's historic Lal Chowk on Sunday.

Interacting with a news agency, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "completely atrocious that the so-called leader of a party will hoist the National Flag but do so in total violation of the Flag Code by putting his own cutout that overwhelmed the Flag."

"In a way, it's a demonstration of the psychology of a dynast, where for him his image and picture and his name on schemes or his father's name on schemes or his grandmother's name on schemes takes precedence over National Flag & what is right for the country," the Minister added.

Earlier former Union Minister and Lok Sabha member Dr. Mahesh Sharma shared a video of Rahul Gandhi unfurling the national flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk.

"By installing own cutout bigger the size of the Tricolour is disrespect and dishonour to the national flag", he tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi unfurled the national flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk on Sunday

To mark the conclusion of his Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul Gandhi unfurled the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday.

As per the videos and pictures shared by the Congress cutouts of Rahul Gandhi installed at the venue were seen to be higher and larger than that of the national flag which is a violation of the flag code.

The flag code says, "no other flag or bunting shall be placed higher than or above or side by side with the National Flag".

Earlier BJP asked Rahul to thank Prime Minister for flag hoisting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created such an atmosphere in Kashmir that any Indian can hoist the national flag with pride at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, the BJP said on Sunday after the Congress leader unfurled the national flag and asked Rahul Gandhi to thank him for the change in the Valley.

The comments from BJP spokesperson and former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore came after Gandhi unfurled the Tricolour at the historic clock tower of Lal Chowk, popularly known as 'Ghanta Ghar', as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Rahul Gandhi is hoisting Tiranga with pride at Lal Chowk. PM Modi and his Government had created such a situation in Kashmir that every Indian can unfurl Tiranga with pride there. Rahul Gandhi must thank Modi ji after unfurling Tiranga," he said in a statement.