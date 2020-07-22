Hours after Uttar Pradesh journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot at by miscreants in Ghaziabad passed away, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Yogi Adityanath government over his murder.

Rahul Gandhi offered condolences to late Vikram Joshi's family and wrote, "Journalist Vikram Joshi was killed for protesting against the molestation of his niece. My condolences to the bereaved family."

The former Congress president also took a swipe at the Adityanath-led UP government and said, "They [UP government] had promised Ram Raj, instead delivered Gunda Raj."

'Voices being muzzled. Media not spared'

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee also took to Twitter on Wednesday, July 21, offering condolences for the family of a Ghaziabad journalist Vikram Joshi. The TMC chief wrote, "My heartfelt condolences to the family of Vikram Joshi, a fearless journalist who passed away today. He was shot in UP for filing an FIR to book his niece's molesters."

An atmosphere of fear has been created in the country. Voices being muzzled. Media not spared. Shocking," Banerjee said in her tweet.

UP journalist dies

Journalist Vikram Joshi passed away early Wednesday at Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad's Nehru Nagar. He was murdered days after he had filed a police complaint about the harassment of his niece.

Joshi was attacked while he was travelling with his daughters on Monday night when a group of men sprayed him with bullets in front of his kids.

Nine people have been arrested in the case so far, the Ghaziabad SSP confirmed. The station in-charge, where Vikram Joshi had filed a complaint, has been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been initiated in the case.