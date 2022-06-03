Amid bickering in the party at the national level after the high command finalized the names of candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress demanded that Rahul Gandhi should be declared president of the party to replace Sonia Gandhi.

On the concluding day of the two-day convention of the party at the picturesque Patnitop hill resort, the party leaders unanimously passed a resolution to declare Rahul Gandhi as the next president to lead the party and resolved to aggressively fight back the politics of BJP government led by Prime Minister Narinder Modi.

"In a unanimous resolution, the participants expressed full faith în the leadership of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and proposed that Rahul Gandhi should lead the party aș next president of the party," the resolution passed by the party reads.

The resolution was passed in the presence of AICC in-charge JK affairs and Rajya Sabha member Rajni Patil, Ranjeet Ranjan, CWC member Tariq Hameed Karra and all senior leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, which was proposed by JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir.

Congress condemns selective killings in Kashmir Valley

After the two-day convention, J&K Congress condemned the targeted killings of innocents especially the minorities in the strongest possible words and expressed its grave concern over the deteriorating situation in Kashmir and demanded urgent and effective measures to stop innocent killings and the prevailing sense of great insecurity amongst the common people, especially the minorities.

It also sought immediate shifting of Kashmir Pandit employees, Jammu employees, and other vulnerable people to safer places till the situation is brought under control.

Congress reiterates the demand of restoring statehood

The Congress reiterated its demand for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir with constitutional safeguards for the protection of land and jobs for the locals of J&K.

The party rejected the delimitation report in the present form which amounts to strategically rigging of the next elections. The Party sought early restoration of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.