Keeping up the heat on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, July 19, attacked the Modi government over "institutionalised lies" on three issues for which "India will have to pay the price".

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote: "BJP has institutionalised lies -- Covid19 by restricting testing and misreporting deaths -- GDP by using a new calculation method -- Chinese aggression by frightening the media."

The former Congress president also said that the illusion will break soon and India will pay the price.

Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19, Chinese intrusion

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking PM Modi and taking jibes at the Centre since the India-China border standoff at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, which resulted in the killing of 20 Indian jawans, including the commanding officer of the Bihar Regiment.

Gandhi has earlier questioned the Modi government whether Indian land has been intruded by China.

Rahul Gandhi's 3-min, 38-second video clip

In a 3-minute, 38-second video clip released two days back, Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the Narendra Modi government, saying, "What is it about India's situation that has made China act in such an aggressive way? What is it about this moment in time that has allowed the Chinese to have the confidence that they can move against a country like India?"

Since 2014, the PM's constant blunders and indiscretions have fundamentally weakened India and left us vulnerable.



Empty words don't suffice in the world of geopolitics. pic.twitter.com/XM6PXcRuFh — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 17, 2020

A few days back, the Congress leader had warned the BJP that by August 10 India will cross the two million-mark in Covid-19 cases and advised the government to take appropriate steps after India crossed one million cases.