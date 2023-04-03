While the interim relief came for Rahul Gandhi, but not restoration of his status. On Monday, a sessions court in Surat granted bail to Rahul Gandhi, in the 2019 criminal defamation case over the "Modi surname" remark made by the Congress leader. On March 23, Rahul Gandhi was convicted and sentenced to two years in jail by Surat court. In a show of solidarity, Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi and Chief Ministers of three Congress-ruled states.

Application for appeal

His lawyers, along with the appeal, also filed two more applications before the court. First being the application seeking a stay on conviction, and the second is the application seeking suspension of the sentence itself. During an election speech made in Karol in April 2019, Gandhi had said, "Why all thieves share the Modi surname?"

Following his conviction, he was immediately disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha. On March 27, he was given a notice by the House committee to vacate his official bungalow at 12 Tughlak Lane within 30 days.

Conviction not stayed

While the Congress leader has been granted bail and given an early date for the next hearing, however, his conviction has not stayed. The sessions court has, in the meanwhile, issued a notice to the complainant (Purnesh Modi) regarding Gandhi's plea for a stay on the conviction granted to him. The complainant has been asked to file his reply by April 10. What does it mean? If Gandhi's second application, seeking suspension of sentence, is allowed only then his membership of Lok Sabha can be restored.