Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for a fourth time in connection with the National Herald case.

His appearance was initially scheduled for June 17, but the senior Congress leader wrote to the ED to postpone his questioning citing illness of his mother Sonia Gandhi. Accordingly, the probe agency asked him to appear on Monday.

For three consecutive days last week, Rahul Gandhi had been questioned for about 30 hours amid widespread Congress protests in the national capital against their leader being questioned.

He was reportedly questioned about a few transactions made by Kolkata-based Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.

Sonia Gandhi, who is presently hospitalised with Covid related health issues, has also been summoned on June 23 in the same case.

What is National Herald Case?