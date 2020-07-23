Actor Rahul Bose is winning hearts on social media after he shared a photograph of himself where he can be seen performing a headstand. The actor revealed he attempting a headstand after 38 years, straight after school.

On Thursday, Rahul took to his verified Instagram account to share a photograph of himself perfectly performing a yoga headstand. The actor credited his elder sister Anu Bose as his "teacher" in yoga.

"First attempt at a (proper) headstand after 38 years- earlier did it the gymnast's way during school gymnastics. Been learning yoga for the last four weeks and my teacher (my amazing sister, Anu Bose) thought I could try this today. I know it is nowhere near perfect, but in these topsy turvy times, it's good to look at things the wrong way up. Thank you, Didi. #sisterpower #halfmyheart #putyourheaddownandgetworking," captioned Rahul Bose.

Netizens lauded his fitness as well as acting skills. "Wow! Is there anything you can't do?" commented a user. Replying to the comment, Rahul wittily revealed that he cannot dance.

On the work front, Rahul Bose's latest release is the Netflix film "Bulbbul" where he features alongside Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary and Paoli Dam. The film has received appreciation for its storyline and performances.