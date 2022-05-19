Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, along with Additional Director General of Police Jammu, Mukesh Singh, handed over the appointment letter and ex-gratia amount to the family of Rahul Bhat.

The Government has sanctioned the compassionate appointment of Meenakshi Raina wife of late Rahul Bhat R/o Sangrampora Beerwah Budgam, under SRO-43 of 1994.

She has been appointed as Class-IV in the Pay level of SL 1(14800-47100) in the Government Higher Secondary School Nowabad, Jammu (School education department) on compassionate grounds under SRO-43 of 1994, read with SRO-199 of 2008 dated 04.07.2008.

Financial assistance of Rs 5 Lakh as ex-gratia relief was also handed over to the family. Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa also accompanied the Divisional Commissioner Jammu.

Earlier LG Manoj Sinha promises a job to Rahul Bhat's wife

Jammu and Kashmir Government has already announced a government job to the wife of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit employee killed by terrorists at Chadoora in Budgam district.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met with the family members of Rahul Bhat and assured all possible help from the government to them.

The Lieutenant Governor also announced a job for the wife of Rahul Bhat and assured them that the government will also extend financial help to his family and bear all educational expenses of his six-year-old daughter.

"J&K administration to provide a Government job to Rahul Bhat's wife in Jammu and financial assistance to the family. The Government will bear educational expenses of the daughter", said the Lt Governor in a tweet.

Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit employee working in the Tehsildar Chadoora's office was killed by terrorists on May 12.

J&K administration to provide a government job to Rahul Bhat's wife in Jammu and financial assistance to the family. The government will bear educational expenses of the daughter. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 13, 2022

According to a report, terrorists fired upon a Kashmir migrant employee identified as Rahul Bhat, an employee in the local tehsil office, at Chadoora this afternoon. He was immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital Chadoora wherefrom he was shifted to SMHS hospital here for specialized treatment. The employee later succumbed to his injuries.

Police claimed that as per the initial investigation, two terrorists were involved in committing this heinous crime.

Kashmiri Pandit employees hold candle march

On the seventh successive day, Kashmiri Pandits employees organized a candlelight protest march from Sheikhpora to Humhama in Budgam.

Kashmir migrant employees, who are on a sit-in at Pandit colony Sheikhpora against the killing of their colleague, for the last seven days, have been demanding their relocation to a safe environment.

Protesters continued their sit-in for the day and in the evening, they started their march towards Humhama Airport road while holding candles.

The protestors are demanding that they should be shifted to safer places after killing Rahul Bhat. After marching peacefully to Hamama Chowk, the protesting employees returned to Pandit Colony, Sheikhpora, peacefully.