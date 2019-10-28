Modeling is a very vibrant industry that offers countless opportunities to some talented personas. Among some prominent models, there is one more name to put in is of Rahul aka Ruhu Randhawa.

Rahul aka Ruhu Randhawa is a 25-year-old young lad from Delhi presently taking off to step up in the extensively prestigious and striking industry of all times that is modeling. Possessing considerable working experience as a successful digital marketer now he is leading the way towards his driving goal of suiting the top-notch model. Very shortly Rahul is going to become the model, from getting hired by some renowned brands to heightening his ambition and passion he is getting on the favorable path of the massive voyage. His elegant appearance made him the most delightful model of the time.

Though boarding with his understanding he is now changing his route to modeling and making his preference as to his chore which will lead him to something huge and unlock the door of countless openings. His strategies are huge, so his desire is and accomplishes so much at such a youthful period is a vision of numerous, but it needs a lot of hard work to gauge the altitude of achievement. Thus, we wish him all the best for the future.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.