Ever since Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor introduced their daughter, Raha, to the world during Christmas 2023, the toddler has become the apple of everyone's eye and one of the most adored celebrity star kids.

On Saturday, Raha was once again spotted at Jeh's birthday bash, which was part of a joint celebration for Randhir Kapoor and Jeh, whose birthday falls on February 21.

The party was attended by Raha, who was accompanied by her grandmother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, while Alia and Ranbir skipped the event. Other notable guests included Karisma Kapoor, Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Shloka, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora.

Several videos and clips from the birthday party have gone viral.

On Sunday, a Reddit user shared a video showing a magician performing tricks for Ranbir and Alia's daughter, Raha, while she was busy sipping water. Despite the magician's efforts to engage her, Raha remained unfazed and unimpressed, simply drinking her water before eventually walking away.

Dressed in a cute white frock and carrying a blue sipper, Raha's reaction quickly caught the attention of netizens. Many commented that she seemed uninterested, while others speculated that she might have been missing her parents. Several users also pointed out her striking resemblance to her late grandfather, legendary actor Rishi Kapoor.

A user said, "Lol the kid's core is Rishi Kapoor. Unimpressed & nonchalant."

Another user wrote, "Raha Kapoor doesn't care, just minding her own business in her little world."

The third user said, "Unbothered max, hahaha so cute."

The next one wrote, "Raha walking away from the magician." Another comment read.

The fourth user exclaimed, "She is exactly like her grandfather, Rishi Kapoor." Another remarked,

The next one opined, "Raha is summoning her inner Rishi Kapoor... she looks disinterested."

Magician shared inside glimpses from birthday bash

The magician took to Instagram to share a picture with Kareena Kapoor, revealing that he performed at Jeh's birthday party.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Hello friends, today was a special day because I performed a magic show for Jeh, the second son of Kareena and Saif Ali Khan. Kareena and Saif especially enjoyed and appreciated my act, and I'm very grateful to be part of Jeh's birthday. So guys, keep blessing me, and do watch the show, like, share, and comment."

Rishi Kapoor's death

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukaemia. He went to New York to receive treatment.