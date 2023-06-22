Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are undeniably one of the hottest Bollywood couples. The two welcomed their daughter last year and becoming parents seems to have further strengthened their bond. Ranbir and Alia were seen jetting off to an undisclosed location at the airport recently. The power couple posed happily for the shutterbugs and even engaged in a small chit chat.

Netizens going gaga

Ranbir looked absolutely dapper in a white shirt and white denims. Alia, on the other hand, looked comfy and cute in all-back leisure pants and hoodie. "RK looks like he's 30 yo," wrote one user. "they look so good together raha won at life & how," another user wrote. "Ufff this beautiful couple," a social media user wrote. "The OG Ranbir is back after 10 months," another social media user wrote. "damn the hotness level of this couple," came one more comment.

"Beautiful couple," "the best couple", "perfect jodi", "jiji jija" were some more comments on the video. There is a strong buzz in the industry that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will play Lord Ram and Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The news has left their fans and followers excited and happy.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

"Ramayana is going to be one of the biggest films to come out of India and is backed by one of the prominent visual effect companies of the world. Nitesh Tiwari who is one of the best directors of the country is working full-fledged. The film is assembling one of the biggest casts ever to have come on the Indian screen. The shoot of the film will begin by the end of this year," a report had stated.