Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha Kapoor, is one of the most sought-after star kids. The whole nation had gone crazy when they first laid their eyes on the beautiful girl, and ever since, Raha's fan following has only been growing. The Kapoor and the Bhatt clan both go gaga over their little granddaughter.

Raha—a crossbreed

Mahesh Bhatt, in a latest interview, has called Raha a crossbreed. He added that he can see her replacing Alia and Ranbir. He called her 'dynamic' and added how she has a 'unique energy'.

"Raha is about to turn three. I'd say she'll replace Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She has that energy of life. Every generation is more dynamic than the previous one. When I look at Raha, I feel she has a different kind of energy," he told Navbharat Times.

The ace filmmaker further went on to call her a "crossbreed".

"She's a crossbreed, very special, and I feel that is the pride of India — the Ganga-Jamuna culture. I am proud that my DNA carries the major influence of my Muslim mother. This is an incredible country where so many cultures coexist together," he added.

Mahesh Bhatt about Raha's vanity van

This comes barely a few days after Mahesh Bhatt revealed how Raha has her own vanity van. "I recently did an ad with her and Mr Bachchan. I saw that there was a vanity which was for Raha," Bhatt said. He recalled how Alia told him to go and sit in Raha's room, but he felt he would contaminate it.

Bhatt also added that it looked like a nursery classroom and to him, it felt like a temple. But, he refused to go and sit there.

"And Alia says, 'Why don't you go and sit in Raha's room, papa?' I didn't want to contaminate it. It had the feeling of a nursery school. It almost looked like a temple. I said, 'No, no, no, the old man has no place there'. But that's the new-age heroines. They go to work, they're parenting, they go to Gucci events carrying their baby with them," the filmmaker said.