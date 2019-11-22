Twitter

Director Sreenivasa Redde's Telugu movie Ragala 24 Gantallo starring Satyadev Kancharana, Eesha Rebba and Ganesh Venkatram has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Ragala 24 Gantallo is a suspense thriller drama film. Sreenivasa Redde has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the movie, which has been produced by Srinivas Kanuru under the banner Sri Navahas Creations. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.14 hours.

Ragala 24 Gantallo story: Vidya (Eesha Rebba) is happily married to Rahul (Satyadev Kancharana), who is possessive and psycho. All is going well in her life, when a tragedy strikes with her husband's death. She becomes the prime suspect during the investigation headed by ACP Narasimha (Sriram). Who killed him? Did she murder him? Why was he killed? Answers to these questions form the crux of this murder mystery.

Analysis: Director Sreenivasa Redde has chosen an interesting murder mystery for Ragala 24 Gantallo and he has created an engaging screenplay. He slowly goes on building the plot in the first half, which has good pace. The second half is an edge on the seat thriller and a single moment bores you, say the audience.

Performance: Eesha Rebba has good scope for acting and she has delivered a brilliant performance, which is the highlight of Ragala 24 Gantallo. Satyadev Kancharana and Ganesh Venkatram have done good jobs and they are also among the attractions of the film. Sriram, Muskan Sethi and others have also done justice to their roles, say the viewers.

Technical: Ragala 24 Gantallo has decent production values and stunning background score, superb camera angles, action and some dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the audience.

Ragala 24 Gantallo movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the audience's verdict.

Sunikar Reddy @SunikarReddy

#Ragala24Gantallo Review Rating [3/5] ✔️ Movie is a suspense thriller drama ️ Movie has decent production values & stunning background score, superb camera angles @YoursEesha has good scope for acting & has delivered a brilliant performance, which is the highlight of movie

Vidhya | R24G @TeamEeshaRebba

#Ragala24Gantallo Top Notch Performance From @YoursEesha Carries Some Intense Scenes With Ease! One Of The Career Best Performance Of Her " Telugu Girl - Telugu Talent "

karthik Mca @Nameiskarthik01

Watched #Ragala24Gantallo Movie With @YoursEesha Mam ! And Whole Team Of #R24G Really Enjoyed Movie @ActorSatyaDev Different Shades chupinchav Oka Movie lo And Nice to met with you #Ragala24Gantallo

iSmart V € N K ¥ @iSmartVenky7773

I Just completed #Ragala24Gantallo 1st half. Most Terrific @YoursEesha Such a wonderful actress in #Tollywood and most Gorgeous woman ❤ @kuncheraghu Background score was horrible

TeluguBulletin @TeluguBulletin

#Ragala24Gantallo Movie Live Updates 1st Half Report #EeshaRebba is cute and her romantic chemistry with #SatyaDev is good. 1st Half has no such Thrilling elements, just showcased an average content. @Sreenivass_Dir @YoursEesha @ActorSatyaDev